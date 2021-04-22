Rengifo is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Astros.

After starting at third base in three of the past four games, Rengifo will cede his spot in the lineup to Jose Rojas. Both Rengifo and Rojas are soon expected to see their window for playing time at the hot corner come to a close, as Anthony Rendon (groin) could be activated from the 10-day injured list as soon as this weekend.