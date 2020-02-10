Angels' Luis Rengifo: Trade to Dodgers shut down
Rengifo's (wrist) reported trade from the Angels to the Dodgers is no longer in effect Sunday, according to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic.
Rengifo becoming a Dodger was apparently contingent on the original Mookie Betts trade involving the Dodgers and Red Sox on Tuesday, which ultimately fell through. It is unclear whether or not the Angels will resume trade talks with the Dodgers following this bizarre circumstance, but for now the 22-year-old returns to his original team and is set to compete with Tommy La Stella this spring for the starting position at second base.
