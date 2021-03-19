Rengifo and Franklin Barreto are competing for a spot on the Opening Day roster in a utility role, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.

Both players are enjoying a productive spring, with Rengifo posting a .350/.462/.550 slash line, seven RBI and a pair of steals. Meanwhile, Barreto has slashed .368/.429/.684 while collecting four extra-base hits and one stolen base. Barreto may have the leg up because he is out of minor-league options, though Rengifo has demonstrated the ability to play all over the field.