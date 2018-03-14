Angels' Luis Valbuena: Away from team for personal reasons

Manager Mike Scioscia said Valbuena is in Florida to take the U.S. citizenship test, Mike DiGiovanna of the Los Angeles Times reports.

This helps explain Valbuena's removal from Wednesday's lineup. It's unclear how long the 32-year-old will be away from the team at this point. Valbuena is expected to split time at first base with Albert Pujols in 2018.

