Angels' Luis Valbuena: Benched against lefty Friday

Valbuena is not in the lineup Friday against the Red Sox, Pedro Moura of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Per usual, Valbuena will head to the bench with a left-handed starter on the bump for the opposition. C.J. Cron will log a start at first base in his stead.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast