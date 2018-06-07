Angels' Luis Valbuena: Could see boost in playing time
Valbuena went 1-for-2 with a double and a pair of walks in Wednesday's win over Kansas City.
Valbuena has received a couple of starts at first base in place of Albert Pujols (knee), but his playing time may not come to end with the latter's expected return Friday. With Andrelton Simmons (ankle) being placed on the 10-day disabled list, the backup infielder figures to slide over to third -- with Zack Cozart filling in at short -- against right-handed pitchers. Valbuena is slashing a meager .240/.293/.383 in 167 plate appearances, and he is generally a home-run-or-nothing type of hitter, but a semi-regular role could appeal to those in deep mixed and AL-only formats until Simmons' ankle is healed.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Beeks, Bauers up; Reyes down for count
It's a big week for prospects, including two promotions in the AL East. But it's not all roses,...
-
Fantasy Baseball trades: Back Ramirez
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Waivers: Heaney shows off upside
Heath Cummings looks at the Angels rotation and a couple of outfielders on hot streaks.
-
365-day numbers say these 16 are legit
Just how legitimate are these players' 2018 numbers? A look at the last 365 days paints a more...
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
Madison Bumgarner, Carlos Martinez and Yadier Molina are all set to come off the DL Tuesday,...
-
Rest-of-season expectations for rookies
Heath Cummings looks at the top five rookie pitchers in Roto so far and what we should expect...