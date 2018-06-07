Valbuena went 1-for-2 with a double and a pair of walks in Wednesday's win over Kansas City.

Valbuena has received a couple of starts at first base in place of Albert Pujols (knee), but his playing time may not come to end with the latter's expected return Friday. With Andrelton Simmons (ankle) being placed on the 10-day disabled list, the backup infielder figures to slide over to third -- with Zack Cozart filling in at short -- against right-handed pitchers. Valbuena is slashing a meager .240/.293/.383 in 167 plate appearances, and he is generally a home-run-or-nothing type of hitter, but a semi-regular role could appeal to those in deep mixed and AL-only formats until Simmons' ankle is healed.