Play

Angels' Luis Valbuena: Day off Friday

Valbuena is not in the lineup Friday for the second day in a row.

Valbuena started the last 17 games at third base, but he is hitting just .155 this month, and manager Mike Scioscia decided it was finally time for a mental break. Cliff Pennington will man the hot corner for the Angels on Friday night.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast