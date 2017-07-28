Angels' Luis Valbuena: Day off versus southpaw

Valbuena is out of the lineup for Friday's game against Toronto.

Valbuena heads to the bench after starting the past four games while going 6-for-15 with three home runs and six RBI during that span. With lefty J.A. Happ taking the mound for the Blue Jays, manager Mike Scioscia decided to give C.J. Cron the start at first. Valbuena could potentially remain out of the lineup for Saturday's outing as well, with Francisco Liriano drawing the start for Toronto.