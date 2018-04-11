Angels' Luis Valbuena: Day off Wednesday
Valbuena is not in the lineup against Texas on Wednesday, TR Sullivan of MLB.com reports.
Valbuena will head to the bench following 10 straight starts, during which he hit .282/.333/.462 with two home runs and six RBI. Shohei Ohtani draws the start as the club's DH and Jefry Marte will get the nod at the hot corner for the series finale.
