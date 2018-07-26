Angels' Luis Valbuena: Doubles, reaches base three times
Valbuena went 1-for-2 with a double, two RBI, two walks, a strikeout and a stolen base in Wednesday's win over the White Sox.
The stolen base was his third of the season, already setting a new career-high mark in that department. The 32-year-old has been mired in a months-long slump, slashing just .163/.198/.314 in June followed by a .152/.263/.242 mark in July. He'll ride the pine against left-handed starters and if his struggles continue, he may start sitting against righties with more regularity as well.
