Valbuena went 2-for-4 with a double and a pair of RBI in Wednesday's 7-4 win over Seattle.

Valbuena returned to the lineup against the right-handed Mike Leake after getting the day off against a southpaw Tuesday. Shohei Ohtani's return from the disabled list creates a bit of a log jam at third base between Valbuena and rising rookie David Fletcher. We thought Wednesday's starting lineup would shed light on the situation, but manager Mike Scioscia kept the suspense going by giving Ian Kinsler the day off, starting Fletcher at the keystone and keeping both players in the lineup. The Angels are scheduled to face a southpaw on Thursday, so Friday will be the next opportunity to see whether Valbuena is on the strong side of a platoon, or if the right-handed Fletcher is the club's starter at the hot corner.