Angels' Luis Valbuena: Drives in two Wednesday
Valbuena went 2-for-4 with a double and a pair of RBI in Wednesday's 7-4 win over Seattle.
Valbuena returned to the lineup against the right-handed Mike Leake after getting the day off against a southpaw Tuesday. Shohei Ohtani's return from the disabled list creates a bit of a log jam at third base between Valbuena and rising rookie David Fletcher. We thought Wednesday's starting lineup would shed light on the situation, but manager Mike Scioscia kept the suspense going by giving Ian Kinsler the day off, starting Fletcher at the keystone and keeping both players in the lineup. The Angels are scheduled to face a southpaw on Thursday, so Friday will be the next opportunity to see whether Valbuena is on the strong side of a platoon, or if the right-handed Fletcher is the club's starter at the hot corner.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball: Goldschmidt in top 25
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Bullpen: Dominguez, Rondon earning saves
Seranthony Dominguez and Hector Rondon continue to pile up saves for their respective teams...
-
Waivers: Ohtani back; Garcia raking
The two-way player is down to a one-player for the time being, but Scott White says Shohei...
-
Why you shouldn't drop Jon Gray
Jon Gray got a surprise demotion to Triple-A over the weekend, but Scott White explains why...
-
Waivers: Solid outfield options
Heath Cummings looks at Avisail Garcia's recent hot streak and whether he can repeat 2017.
-
Podcast: Struggling starting pitchers
What should Fantasy owners do with some of the highly-owned struggling starting pitchers? Is...