Valbuena went 1-for-3 with two RBI on Sunday against the Rangers.

Valbuena provided all the offense the Angels' pitching staff needed Sunday when he pulled a two RBI double down the right field line in the second inning. Though he has now played a big part in two Angels wins in the past week, he continues to be a part-time player for the team and his fantasy value is limited as a result.

