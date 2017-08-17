Angels' Luis Valbuena: Emphatic return Wednesday

Valbuena was back in the starting lineup Wednesday, going 2-for-3 with a double and a home run in a 3-2 win over the Nationals.

The platooned third baseman has been out of the starting lineup more often than not recently (including two straight games) with the Angels facing a heavy dose of left-handed starters. Valbuena's last two starts have come over a span of six games, but he has homered in each contest. The 31-year-old now has 13 long balls on the year, matching his total from 2016 in 11 fewer games. Valbuena should see an uptick in playing time with the Halos scheduled to face four righties in their next six contests.