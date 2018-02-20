Angels' Luis Valbuena: Expected to play utility role

Valbuena is in the mix for starts at first base in 2018, Thomas Lott of Sporting News reports.

Valbuena is expected to compete for starts at first base with Albert Pujols and Chris Carter on days that Shohei Ohtani is in the lineup as a designated hitter. With C.J. Cron out of the mix, Valbuena will add depth to first base and his versatility gives the Angels the ability to use him as a fill in third baseman. The 32-year-old slashed just .199/.294/.432 in 117 games last season.