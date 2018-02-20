Angels' Luis Valbuena: Expected to share time at first

Valbuena will likely split time at first base in 2018, Maria Guardado of MLB.com reports.

Valbuena is expected to compete for starts at first base with Albert Pujols and Chris Carter this season. Pujols is set to start more games at first to make room for Shohei Ohtani as a designated hitter, although Valbuena is expected to step in whenever the 38-year-old needs rest. With C.J. Cron out of the mix, Valbuena will add depth at first base and his versatility gives the Angels the ability to use him as a fill in third baseman. Chris Carter also signed a minor-league deal with the Angels on Sunday, so he could earn starts at first base if he's able to make the Opening Day roster and rebound from a horrendous 2017 season.