Valbuena was not in the starting lineup for the third consecutive game, going 0-for-1 off the bench in Saturday's win over Seattle.

With Shohei Ohtani and Albert Pujols returning from their respective DL stints over the last week, the Angels had to make a decision regarding who their starting third baseman would be between Valbuena and rookie David Fletcher. The latter appears to have won the position battle after starting all of the Halos' previous three contests at the hot corner, two of which have come against right-handed starters. Valbuena and his .203/.255/.341 slash line will be relegated to the bench, eliminating whatever fantasy value he had in a semi-regular role.