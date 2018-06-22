Valbuena went 2-for-4 with two home runs and three RBI on Thursday against the Blue Jays.

Valbuena recorded his second multi-homer game of the season, ripping a two-run home run and solo home run in the fifth and seventh innings, respectively. He now has eight home runs on the season, but has struggled to make consistent contact thanks to a 32.2 percent strikeout rate. He has gotten regular at-bats with injuries to Zack Cozart and Shohei Ohtani, but provides mediocre pop with little else.