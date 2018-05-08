Valbuena is not in the lineup Tuesday against the Rockies.

With no DH spot available in a National League park, Valbuena will head to the bench for a night off. Albert Pujols and Zack Cozart will man the corners for the Angels, while Valbuena will be one of the top bats available off the bench.

