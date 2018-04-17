Angels' Luis Valbuena: Heads to bench Tuesday
Valbuena is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Red Sox.
The Angels will stack right-handed hitters as they matchup against a difficult southpaw in David Price, so Valbuena will head to the bench for Tuesday's series opener against the Red Sox. Jefry Marte will pick up a start at first base while Albert Pujols slides to DH.
More News
-
Angels' Luis Valbuena: Out of Sunday's starting nine•
-
Angels' Luis Valbuena: Hits solo home run•
-
Angels' Luis Valbuena: Not in Friday's lineup•
-
Angels' Luis Valbuena: Day off Wednesday•
-
Angels' Luis Valbuena: Launches second homer of season•
-
Angels' Luis Valbuena: Takes advantage of playing time•
-
Trade values for H2H top 200
You could try to make a play for the Astros' Gerrit Cole, but according to our Scott White's...
-
A new (improved?) Lopez
Value hunters remember the Reynaldo Lopez of 2017: lots of upside, disappointing results. But...
-
Podcast: Early Fantasy trends
Which early developments could have a significant Fantasy impact? We’re tracking the important...
-
Waivers: Lopez, Smith emerging
Looking to make an impact add? A few showed their upside Monday and are worth adding.
-
Bullpen: Giles, Holland on the rocks?
Are Ken Giles, Alex Colome and Greg Holland already in hot water? Scott White looks at six...
-
Week 4 two-start pitcher rankings
Mike Foltynewicz looks like a must with two-starts, but who else does Scott White like in Week...