Valbuena is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Red Sox.

The Angels will stack right-handed hitters as they matchup against a difficult southpaw in David Price, so Valbuena will head to the bench for Tuesday's series opener against the Red Sox. Jefry Marte will pick up a start at first base while Albert Pujols slides to DH.

