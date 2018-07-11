Angels' Luis Valbuena: Heads to bench Wednesday vs. lefty
Valbuena is out of Wednesday's lineup against Seattle, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.
Valbuena will take a seat as the Angels face left-hander Marco Gonzales. David Fletcher is slated to bat leadoff and man the hot corner with Valbuena on the bench.
