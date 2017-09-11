Play

Angels' Luis Valbuena: Hits 19th home run

Valbuena went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Sunday's win over the Mariners.

The home run was Valbuena's 13th since the All-Star break and 19th of the year. He sits against lefties, but Valbuena's role against right-handers is safe with Yunel Escobar (oblique) shut down again following another setback.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast