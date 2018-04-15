Valbuena went 2-for-5 with a home run, two runs scored, and an RBI Saturday against the Royals.

Valbuena hit his third home run of the season Saturday and was the first of three Angels to take Royals' starter Jake Junis deep. He had received regular playing time to start the season, but the Angels lineup has gotten more crowded thanks to the return of Ian Kinsler and the success of Shohei Ohtani. As a result, Valbuena could be in line to lose more at-bats, especially against left-handed pitching against whom he has has just a .326 slugging percentage over the past three seasons.