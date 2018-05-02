Angels' Luis Valbuena: Hits solo jack Tuesday
Valbuena went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Tuesday's win over the Orioles.
Valbuena took starter Alex Cobb deep with two outs in the sixth, and the solo shot ended up providing the margin of victory in the 3-2 win. The home run snapped a 10-game RBI-less drought, and was also just his second run scored in that span. The lefty is now hitting .244/.270/.407 and will likely continue to sit more often than not against southpaws.
More News
-
Waivers: Dodger opportunies
Corey Seager's season-ending injury also provides opportunity with the Dodgers, most of all...
-
Podcast: Seager, Monday stars
Need a Corey Seager replacement? Confused by A.J. Pollock’s home runs? Concerned about Jake...
-
Nick Kingham, Caleb Smith might be legit
Nick Kingham and Caleb Smith weren't exactly prized commodities coming into the season, but...
-
Seager injury tests SS depth
Corey Seager needs Tommy John surgery, which is of course a big blow to his Fantasy owners....
-
Who is Ozzie Albies?
Can we believe in this version of Ozzie Albies, the young Braves second baseman who is tearing...
-
Mailbag: Slow-starter worries?
What should you do with slow starters like Francisco Lindor? Should you buy into fast starters...