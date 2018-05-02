Valbuena went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Tuesday's win over the Orioles.

Valbuena took starter Alex Cobb deep with two outs in the sixth, and the solo shot ended up providing the margin of victory in the 3-2 win. The home run snapped a 10-game RBI-less drought, and was also just his second run scored in that span. The lefty is now hitting .244/.270/.407 and will likely continue to sit more often than not against southpaws.