Valbuena went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Saturday's loss to the Blue Jays.

That's now three homers in as many games for Valbuena, bringing him up to nine on the season. Unfortunately, the power that he provides fantasy owners comes at the expense of batting average -- he's batting just .224 this year and has hit over .250 just once in 11 major-league seasons.

More News
Our Latest Stories