Angels' Luis Valbuena: Homers again Wednesday

Valbuena went 2-for-3 with a double, a home run and two RBI in Wednesday's 10-4 loss to Cleveland.

He's now homered in three straight games, giving him 11 on the year. Valbuena's current .665 OPS would be his worst performance since 2012 with the Cubs, but his recent hot streak gives some hope that he'll finish off the season on a high note.