Angels' Luis Valbuena: Homers in win

Valbuena went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Tuesday's win over the White Sox.

Valbuena had been on a power binge in the second half, but he had cooled off in the 10 games (.111/.242/.185) prior to hitting his 21st homer of the season Tuesday. The slugging third baseman has been known to hit homers in bunches, so he is worth a look during the Angels final four games of the season in case he provides an encore performance.

