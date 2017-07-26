Angels' Luis Valbuena: Launches 10th homer Tuesday

Valbuena went 2-for-5 with a home run and three RBI in Tuesday's extra-inning loss to Cleveland.

His power seems to be returning since the All-Star break -- Valbuena has now gone yard on back-to-back nights, and he has four blasts in his last seven games. The 31-year-old is still limping along with a .190 batting average, however, and with home runs so easy to find this year his fantasy value remains limited to deeper formats.

