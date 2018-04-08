Angels' Luis Valbuena: Launches second homer of season
Valbuena went 2-for-4 with a solo home run Saturday against the Athletics.
The veteran infielder is enjoying his run of regular playing time, as he has now hit safely in all but one of his six starts this year. He's also enjoying a surprisingly high .258 batting average so far, though that can likely be chalked up to a small sample size. Valbuena already has seven strikeouts on the season, but he could prove to be a cheap source of power until Ian Kinsler (groin) rejoins the infield fray.
