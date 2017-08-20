Angels' Luis Valbuena: Leaves yard twice Saturday

Valbuena went 2-for-3 with two homers, a walk and three RBI Saturday against the Orioles.

Valbuena's 14th homer came in the second inning to give the Angels a lead they'd never relinquish while his 15th homer came two innings later to provide the team with two additional insurance runs. He's now homered in three of his last four games, and despite a horrible .197 batting average along with a .418 slugging percentage, fantasy owners may consider writing him while he's hot.