Valbuena is out of the lineup Friday against the Royals, 610 Sports Radio - Kansas City reports.

Valbuena will head back to the bench as Shohei Ohtani draws another start in the DH spot. Expect to see Valbuena back in the starting nine Saturday since Ohtani will get the day off prior to his start on the mound Sunday.

