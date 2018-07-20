Angels' Luis Valbuena: Not in Friday's lineup
Valbuena is out of the lineup against Houston on Friday.
Valbuena will take a seat with left-hander Dallas Keuchel on the mound for the Astros. In his place, David Fletcher will man third base and Jefry Marte will get the start at first.
