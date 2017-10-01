Play

Angels' Luis Valbuena: Not in Sunday's lineup

Valbuena isn't in the lineup Sunday against the Mariners, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

The Angels will start Kaleb Cowart at the hot corner while Valbuena heads to the bench. Valbuena offered decent power this season, as he hit 22 home runs over 116 games. However, it came at a cost as he'll end the season with a dismal .197 batting average.

