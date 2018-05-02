Valbuena is out of the lineup against the Orioles on Wednesday.

Valbuena will get the night off after going 1-for-4 with a solo home run during Tuesday's victory. In his place, Shohei Ohtani will DH and bat fifth. Over 27 games this season, Valbuena is hitting .244/.270/.407 with four home runs and nine RBI.

