Play

Angels' Luis Valbuena: Out again versus lefty

Valbuena is out of the lineup Tuesday against the Nationals.

Southpaw Gio Gonzalez is taking the hill for the Nationals on Tuesday, marking the fourth left-handed starter the Angels have faced in their last five games. Valbuena has sat out against each of those pitchers, as manager Mike Scioscia continues to use him in a strict platoon at either third or first base. Jefry Marte will enter the lineup in his Valbuena's stead.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast