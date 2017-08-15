Angels' Luis Valbuena: Out again versus lefty

Valbuena is out of the lineup Tuesday against the Nationals.

Southpaw Gio Gonzalez is taking the hill for the Nationals on Tuesday, marking the fourth left-handed starter the Angels have faced in their last five games. Valbuena has sat out against each of those pitchers, as manager Mike Scioscia continues to use him in a strict platoon at either third or first base. Jefry Marte will enter the lineup in his Valbuena's stead.