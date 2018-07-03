Valbuena is not in the lineup versus Seattle on Tuesday.

With left-hander Wade LeBlanc on the mound for the Mariners, Valbuena will head to the bench in favor of Albert Pujols. Since Shohei Ohtani was activated from the 10-day DL (elbow) prior to Tuesday's game, Valbuena may see less playing time moving forward, especially with David Fletcher settling in as the primary third baseman.

More News
Our Latest Stories