Valbuena is out of Sunday's lineup against the Royals, 610 Sports Radio Kansas City reports.

With the Angels facing a lefty (Eric Skoglund), they will go with as many right-handed hitters as possible, so Valbuena takes a seat. Jefry Marte is starting at first base while Albert Pujols gets the start at designated hitter.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories