Angels' Luis Valbuena: Out versus lefty

Valbuena is not in the lineup for Thursday's game against the Rangers, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

Valbuena will head to the bench as the opposition sends out a southpaw starter (Martin Perez). In his place, Jefry Marte will start at the hot corner, batting sixth.

