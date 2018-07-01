Angels' Luis Valbuena: Rare absence against right-hander
Valbuena is out of the lineup Sunday against the Orioles.
The season-ending shoulder injury Zack Cozart suffered earlier in June cleared the way for Valbuena to step in as the Angels' primary third baseman, but the 32-year-old has been unable to take advantage of the opportunity. He finished June with just 14 hits in 86 at-bats (.163 average), resulting in prospect David Fletcher poaching starts at the hot corner. Fletcher will draw his third straight start against a right-handed pitcher Sunday, while the slumping Valbuena is excluded from the lineup. If Fletcher plays well enough to cement himself as the everyday third baseman, Valbuena would still have a path to at-bats at first base, since the Angels would probably prefer to use Albert Pujols as their designated hitter as often as possible. Even so, Valbuena may have to settle for part-time duty until he puts together a few good games at the plate.
