Angels' Luis Valbuena: Returns as U.S. Citizen

Valbuena (personal) rejoined the Angels on Friday after a two-day leave to complete his United States citizenship test, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

The slugger is batting .257 (9-for-35) with a pair of home runs so far this spring. The Angels shipped C.J. Cron off to Tampa Bay this offseason, opening up the door for Valbuena to see regular at-bats against right-handed pitchers while splitting first base and designated hitter duties with Albert Pujols. Even with the increase in playing time, the 32-year-old remains a low-end fantasy option after being the only batter to play in 100 games and finish below the Mendoza Line last season.