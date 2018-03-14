Angels' Luis Valbuena: Scratched from Wednesday's lineup
Valbuena was scratched from Wednesday's Cactus League game against the Indians, Jeff Fletcher of the Southern California News Group reports.
Valbuena was listed on Wednesday's lineup card at the hot corner but didn't take the field at the start of the game. At this point, there has been no reason given to as why Valbuena was scratched from the game, but there will likely be an update on his status in the coming hours.
