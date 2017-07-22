Angels' Luis Valbuena: Sits against lefty again Saturday
Valbuena is not in the lineup Saturday against the Red Sox.
For the second night in a row, the Red Sox have a left-handed starter taking the hill (David Price). As a result, Valbuena will head to the bench again, allowing C.J. Cron to log another start at first base in his place.
More News
-
Angels' Luis Valbuena: Benched against lefty Friday•
-
Angels' Luis Valbuena: Sits against southpaw•
-
Angels' Luis Valbuena: Slugs two homers Saturday•
-
Angels' Luis Valbuena: Not in Friday's lineup•
-
Angels' Luis Valbuena: Hits solo shot in Monday loss•
-
Angels' Luis Valbuena: Rides pine vs. lefty•
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 17
There are plenty of intriguing two-start options in Fantasy Week 17 (July 24-30), according...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 17
After a skimpy week for sleeper hitters, Scott White has more than he can fit into a list of...
-
Corbin, Polanco still underowned
This isn't the most surprising list of names ever put together, but Chris Towers has five established...
-
Don't give up on these 12
With nearly two-thirds of the season in the books, you're probably thinking players are who...
-
Waiver Wire: Alex Meyer making strides
The high points for Alex Meyer are beginning to outshine the low points, according to Scott...
-
Prospects: Are Devers, Rosario next?
With the approaching trade deadline, some of the big-name prospects we've waited all year to...