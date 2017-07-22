Angels' Luis Valbuena: Sits against lefty again Saturday

Valbuena is not in the lineup Saturday against the Red Sox.

For the second night in a row, the Red Sox have a left-handed starter taking the hill (David Price). As a result, Valbuena will head to the bench again, allowing C.J. Cron to log another start at first base in his place.

