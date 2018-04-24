Angels' Luis Valbuena: Sits out Tuesday
Valbuena is not in the lineup Tuesday against the Astros.
This comes as a bit of a surprise, as the Angels are facing a right-handed pitcher Tuesday evening in Charlie Morton. However, Valbuena has been struggling lately with just two hits in the past seven games. He'll sit out for the evening, allowing Mike Trout to log a DH day and Chris Young to enter the starting lineup.
