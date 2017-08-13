Play

Angels' Luis Valbuena: Sitting against lefty Sunday

Valbuena is out of the lineup Sunday against the Mariners.

With the Angels facing their third left-handed starter (Ariel Miranda) in the last four games, Valbuena will find himself on the bench once again. Platoon mate Jefry Marte will thus receive a starting nod at third base and bat sixth in the series finale.

