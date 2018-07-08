Valbuena is out of the lineup Sunday against the Dodgers, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

Angels manager Mike Scioscia will shield the lefty-hitting Valbuena from southpaw Alex Wood by giving David Fletcher a start at third base. The two infielders are likely to continue working in a platoon for the foreseeable future, with Valbuena handling the larger share of starts.

More News
Our Latest Stories