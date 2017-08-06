Angels' Luis Valbuena: Sitting out Sunday
Valbuena is out of the lineup Sunday against the Athletics, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.
Manager Mike Scioscia will hand Valbuena day off with lefty Sean Manaea on the hill for the Athletics, allowing C.J. Cron to pick up a start at first base. The Angels are tentatively slated to face three right-handed pitchers during their series with the Orioles that begins Monday, so Valbuena should be in store for regular at-bats to open the new week.
