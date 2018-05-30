Valbuena started at first base and went 3-for-5 with a pair of solo home runs, three RBI and a trio of runs scored in Tuesday's win over the Tigers.

Valbuena got the nod at first with Shohei Ohtani being absent from the lineup due to his impending start Wednesday. The veteran took full advantage of the opportunity, but these sort of power outbursts have been few and far between for the 32-year-old. Valbuena will continue to see two to three starts per week on days where Ohtani rests and a righty is on the mound, which limits his fantasy value to very deep or daily fantasy formats.