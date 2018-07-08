Valbuena started at third base and went 0-for-2 in Saturday's loss to the Dodgers.

Valbuena has now started two consecutive games against right-handed starters, putting him on the strong side of a platoon at the hot corner with David Fletcher. Both players were receiving semi-regular playing time at the tail end of June, but Shohei Ohtani's return from the disabled list forced a time share at third. Valbuena hasn't done much to inspire fantasy owners this season (.211/.256/.354), but he does offer a bit of pop (nine homers) in a pinch.