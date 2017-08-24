Angels' Luis Valbuena: Stays hot Wednesday
Valbuena went 2-for-4 with his 16th home run and four RBI in a loss to the Rangers on Wednesday.
The veteran third baseman has been on fire over his last six starts, batting .429 (9-for-20) with five homers and 11 RBI over that span. Valbuena had a rough first half of the season (.185/.267/.318), but he is batting .253 with an impressive 1.024 on-base plus slugging percentage since the All-Star break. Fantasy owners in need of power should ride the 31-year-old's bat until he cools off.
