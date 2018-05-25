Valbuena started at third base and went 0-for-5 in Thursday's 8-1 win over the Blue Jays.

After beginning the season in a semi-regular role, Valbuena has fallen out of favor and started just two of the Angels' last eight contests. With Shohei Ohtani's emergence as the club's designated hitter, the veteran infielder has been limited to spot starts on days where Albert Pujols or Zack Cozart receive rest. The 32-year-old is batting .230 with four home runs in 134 plate appearances, so he isn't providing much fantasy value on days he is penciled in the lineup.