Angels' Luis Valbuena: Takes advantage of playing time
Valbuena started at third base and went 1-for-4 with a double, an RBI and a run scored in Sunday's win over the Athletics.
Valbuena was expected to begin the year as part of a three-man rotation at designated hitter with Albert Pujols and Shohei Ohtani, but Ian Kinsler's placement on the disabled list this weekend has opened up regular playing time at the hot corner -- with Zack Cozart moving to second base -- for the free-swinging slugger. The 32-year-old will sit against southpaws, but with four righties on tap, he could be a cheap source of power for those in deep formats as well as DFS.
More News
-
Angels' Luis Valbuena: Returns as U.S. Citizen•
-
Angels' Luis Valbuena: Away from team for personal reasons•
-
Angels' Luis Valbuena: Wednesday's absence not injury related•
-
Angels' Luis Valbuena: Scratched from Wednesday's lineup•
-
Angels' Luis Valbuena: Will enjoy lowered right-field fence•
-
Angels' Luis Valbuena: Expected to share time at first•
-
Ranking the five newest closers
Over the last few days, Fantasy owners have been subjected to a deluge of last-minute closer...
-
Early season hot takes (or not)
Some noteworthy things happened on opening day, just like on every other day of the baseball...
-
Waivers: Jose Martinez top option
Heath Cummings takes a look at Opening Day and who you need to look at on the waiver wire.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 2
Which bats are worth using off the waiver wire in Week 2? Scott White gives you his favori...
-
Week 2 two-start pitcher rankings
A full-length second week introduces two-start pitchers to the equation. Our Scott White ranks...
-
Podcast: Players to keep an eye on
Looking to do some scouting? We’ll tell you which players to keep an eye on in the first few...