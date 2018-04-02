Valbuena started at third base and went 1-for-4 with a double, an RBI and a run scored in Sunday's win over the Athletics.

Valbuena was expected to begin the year as part of a three-man rotation at designated hitter with Albert Pujols and Shohei Ohtani, but Ian Kinsler's placement on the disabled list this weekend has opened up regular playing time at the hot corner -- with Zack Cozart moving to second base -- for the free-swinging slugger. The 32-year-old will sit against southpaws, but with four righties on tap, he could be a cheap source of power for those in deep formats as well as DFS.